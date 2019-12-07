JENSEN BEACH, Fla. -- A growing blister turned out to be a shark tooth that got lodged in a Jensen Beach man's foot nearly a quarter-century earlier.

Back in 1994, the Miami Herald says Jeff Weakley was surfing at Flagler Beach when a shark bit his foot. The then-21-year-old wasn't phased, got bandaged up and continued to enjoy surfing for years to come.

Then, last summer, after some intense running, the newspaper says Weakley realized he had a growing bulge on his foot and used some tweezers to open it up. According to CNN, he started picking and it and noticed there was a hard edge.

"I pulled on it and it came out, and immediately I knew what it was," Weakley told CNN.

The tooth had been stuck in his foot for nearly 25 years.

The Florida Museum of Natural History says Weakley offered the tooth to science. Researchers ran a DNA test and determined the animal that bit him was a blacktip shark.

He told scientists he always figured it was a blacktip that chomped on him.

