Former Gibsonville and Elon Police Department K9 dies

Gibsonville Police wrote that a member of their K9 unit died, Friday morning.

Atos, a 9-year-old patrol K9 who served both the Gibsonville and Elon Police Department, recently passed away.

The department wrote in the post that the K9 is in a better place and chasing an endless supply of Kongs and maybe a squirrel or two.

Gibsonville Police ended the post with a quote from Michel Houellebecq.

“The love of a dog is a pure thing. He gives you a trust which is total. You must not betray it,” the quote read.

The Elon Police department also took to Facebook, to share kind words towards Gibsonville Police.

“On behalf of the Elon Police Department we extend our condolences to the Gibsonville Police Department and K9 Team," the post read. "The Elon Police Department and community are forever grateful to Atos and his years of service to the Town of Elon. Rest easy Atos, Forever a guardian of the night, K9 Handler Graves and K9 Spartacus."

Gibsonville Police said Atos started with Officer Dunn while they were both at the Elon Police Department, and that Dunn has been his only handler.

