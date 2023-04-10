Forsyth County Animal Shelter officials announce the shelter will remain closed, pending inspection results

Forsyth County Animal Shelter said they are closed pending its state inspection results. Here's what to do if you pick up a stray animal.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County's animal shelter said Monday it will not open until they receive its state inspection results.

The shelter closed on March 29 as they started transitioning after resuming full responsibility for the shelter, breaking away from the Humane Society contract, according to officials.

As a part of this process, the shelter will need to pass a state inspection in order to conduct animal adoptions. For now, the shelter is still redeeming stray pets to their owners, taking in animals from the Sheriff’s Office enforcement division, and returning animals after they have served bite holds.

If you need to reclaim a pet in the shelter, please call 336-703-2480. If you have a stray animal, please call 336-727-2112. The shelter said they cannot schedule owner surrenders at this time.

The inspection is scheduled for Wednesday, and the shelter should be notified of the results in 48 hours. Because of this, the shelter is anticipated to remain closed through at least Friday and will post on social media and its website when it reopens.

