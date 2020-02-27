FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society is in need of your baby socks for their surgery suite!

Due to the fact that animals lose heat through their paws, the shelter uses the socks to keep the animals warm during surgery.

If you are interested in donating to this great cause, your baby socks can be dropped off at the Forsyth Humane Society’s UNC location at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem.

Forsyth Humane Society We're excited to offer Catego and Vectra 3D flea & tick treatment at... our Country Club location! Right now we have a Buy 3 Get 1 Free offer. And, when you buy three doses, you'll be entered into our monthly raffle to win a free 3 pack!

Other Stories

'It defines Wake Forest University,' Rolling the Quad is a rite of passage

Police: Gunman killed 5 at Milwaukee brewery complex

Police charge man accused of robbing Burlington Food Lion

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775