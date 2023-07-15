Forsyth Humane Society lower adoption fees for month of July

This month may be the purr-fect time to adopt a new furry friend!

FORSYTH, N.C. — If you've been thinking about adding a four-legged friend to the family, now may be the purr-fect time.

The Forsyth Humane Society, with the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation, has created an Empty The Shelters campaign for the month of July.

From July 6-31, adoption fees have been lowered to only $25.

"Our goal is to find homes for all our deserving animals and give them the love and care they deserve. By opening your heart and adopting, you can make a lasting difference in their lives and experience the joy of unconditional companionship," wrote Forsyth Humane Society on their Facebook page.

You can find profiles of some adoptable pets on their Facebook page or visit the shelter in person to connect with the pets.

