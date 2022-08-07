All book, no bark! 15-year-old girl reads to Guilford County shelter dogs

When 15-year-old Bella Post starts reading, these pups stop barking.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shelter dogs at Guilford County Animal Services have a lot to bark about, but they're all ears when a Triad teen comes to visit them.

The shelter shared photos of 15-year-old Bella Post reading a book to the pups in one of the kennels recently. The dogs took a 'paws' from their daily routines to settle into storytime.

"As most folks know that when walking through a kennel, it is very loud and noisy with a lot of attention-seeking barks. This afternoon, it was complete silence, except for the sound of Bella's stories," GCAS said on Facebook.

This week the dogs in kennel #3 were treated to the most relaxing afternoon while 15 yr old Bella Post read stories to... Posted by Guilford County Animal Services on Monday, August 1, 2022

Bella has visited the shelter to read to the dogs a couple of times. Shelter staff said it's a treat, not just for the dogs, but for them as well.

The post garnered dozens of comments from animal lovers. Some people wondered how they could also get involved. GCAS said in one of the comments to reach out to its volunteer coordinator Carlos Mena.

In July, the shelter reported a surge in animal surrenders and drop in adoption rates. GCAS director Jorge Ortega said the surrenders were due to a number of reasons.

"We do see a high number of animals coming into the shelter in the summer and also, we have a lot of folks relocating, moving, or just for a lot of reasons going on in their lives that they’re having to surrender their pets during the summer," Ortega said.