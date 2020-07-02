SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — After traveling thousands of miles across three states to find a mate, a famous gray wolf was found dead in California.

The female wolf, known as OR-54, was found dead Wednesday in Shasta County. Wildlife authorities aren't yet sure if she died naturally, by accident or if she was deliberately and illegally killed.

OR-54 was a descendant of the famous OR-7, known to be the first wild wolf back in California in nearly a century. Wildlife authorities believe she was 3 or 4 years old.

The gray wolf species was eradicated in California in the early 1900s because of their perceived threat to livestock, the Los Angeles Times reported. The newspaper said OR-7 came in 2011 as the first confirmed wild wolf in the state in 90 years.

The Sacramento Bee said OR-54 had a well-documented journey beginning when she was first tagged in October 2017. The outlet said OR-54 followed in OR-7's path into the state to find a mate or a new pack.

In 2018, she journeyed into Oregon and crossed briefly into Nevada. According to the Sacramento Bee, her collar last showed she traveled at least 8,712 miles – about 13 miles a day.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, fewer than a dozen known wolves live in California. Gray wolves are a protected, endangered species under state and federal law. The penalty for violating the Endangered Species Act is a year in jail and a $100,000 fine.

“This is a tragic development for the early stages of wolf recovery in California,” Amaroq Weiss, a West Coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a release.

“Like her dad, the famous wolf OR-7 who came to California years ago, OR-54 was a beacon of hope who showed that wolves can return and flourish here. Her death is devastating, no matter the cause.”



