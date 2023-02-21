Greensboro Science Center's beloved alpaca 'Winston' dies

After being with GSC since 2007, the alpaca was humanely euthanized.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Science Center announced on Facebook that their beloved alpaca named Winston has died.

Winston was under palliative care for arthritis and organ failure. After a few months of monitoring his quality of life, his vet team made the decision to euthanize him humanely.

Winston came to GSC in 2007 and had become a fan favorite for guests, volunteers, and staff.

Over 50 commenters shared their stories of love and fun over the years with Winston the alpaca.

Susie Robinson wrote "We saw Winston several times and although I feared we should, he never spit. Such a sweet, sweet boy."

It is with great sadness that the GSC shares the passing of one of our beloved alpacas, Winston. Winston had been... Posted by Greensboro Science Center on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

"We measured our son's heights against both alpacas every time we came," Tracy Thrall wrote. "He went from a toddler to towering over them now as a teenager."

"One time during a visit to the barnyard during camp, Winston spit at the campers," Katie Ruffolo wrote. "A very shy boy who had not spoke much for two days leans to me and says, 'I like him'. We made a point to visit him everyday that week."

For more information on visiting GSC, visit their website.

