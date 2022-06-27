Greensboro Science Center announces cause of death for beloved Komodo dragon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We now know what caused the death of a beloved Komodo dragon named Drogo at the Greensboro Science Center.
GSC announced Drogo's death in April and that a necropsy would be done to learn more.
Doctors learned a cut in Drogo's gastro-intestinal tract led to an infection, then his death. GSC said he didn't show any signs of illness until very late, making it near impossible to save him.
Drogo was 9 years old. He'd been at the Greensboro Science Center since 2016.
“Drogo had been a centerpiece of the Greensboro Science Center since his arrival in September of 2016 and was loved by all who knew him, especially his dedicated care team.” Jessica Hoffman, VP of Animal Care and Welfare, said.