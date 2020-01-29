GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's no secret the winter weather is back. We've had cold temperatures across North Carolina for the last couple weeks, and it's not just people noticing the change. Sea turtles are becoming "cold-stunned" at the carolina coast.

Essentially, "cold-stunned" is a type of hypothermia when land or water temperatures drop too quickly.

Wildlife resource groups across North Carolina are now working to help revive the turtles. One of those groups is the Greensboro Science Center. They took in 11 turtles from the Cape Hatteras area. Now they're nursing them back to health.

The Science Center says they expect the turtles to live. They say they have no reason to suspect they won't make a full recovery while in their care.

They put the turtles in warmer environments and feed them plenty to eat. The in-house vet will inspect the turtles daily to make sure they are recovering properly. They may even use radiographs or ultrasounds to make sure no additional treatment is needed.

The Science Center says the plan to have the turtles as long as needed, but hope that they'll be good to go back into the wild within three months.