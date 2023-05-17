'This is no place for a puppy' | 114 dogs and puppies rescued from high-volume breeder

The dogs and puppies were not receiving basic care and were living in unsanitary and hazardous conditions reflective of severe neglect.

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Humane Society of the United States with the help of Orange County Animal Services and Hertford County Sheriff’s Office rescued 114 dogs and puppies in a "large-scale alleged cruelty situation" at a high-volume breeder in Hertford County, North Carolina on Tuesday, May 16.

Community members reported buying sick and malnourished puppies from a breeder, prompting Hertford County Sheriff’s Office to serve a search and seizure warrant on a breeder's property. The responders could see the filthy conditions all the way from the road, their noses filled with the smell of feces.

Deputies discovered the breeder's residential property contained a mobile home, outdoor pens, several yards...and over 100 dogs and puppies.

So, they called the Humane Society.

The dogs and puppies were neglected basic care and were living in unsanitary and hazardous conditions. Responders saw several of the dogs eating feces, according to the Humane Society.

The health of the dogs looked bleak. Some were emaciated with their rib and hip bones protruding from their skin, some had eye issues while others dealt with itchy skin and open sores, according to the Humane Society.

Litters and litters of nursing puppies were found around the property. One litter so young they hadn't opened their eyes yet was crated with their mother who had matted fur. The other litters were in outdoor group pens with "their mothers watching vigilantly over them" wrote the Humane Society.

“My heart aches for the mother dogs who have had no choice but to give birth in these sickening, unsafe conditions—this is no place for a puppy,” said Gail Thomssen, North Carolina state director for the Humane Society of the United States.

“This has been a source of great concern in our community,” said Sheriff Dexter Hayes. “I’d like to thank the Humane Society of the United States, our deputies and EMS for their assistance in ensuring the wellbeing of these animals, which is of utmost importance to our community, state and nation. We have already heard from members of the community who are grateful to know this is the start of a better life for the dogs rescued here today.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office for reaching out to us and helping these dogs get a better life," said Thomssen.

Don't worry, the dogs and puppies have been taken to a location where they can receive vet exams and the care they need.

If you want to help, the Humane Society is taking donations to provide care to the rescued pooches.

