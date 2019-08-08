GREENSBORO, N.C. — Taylor Young is living her best life in the rolling hills of Taylorsville, North Carolina.

A life-long equestrian, Young opened Carolene Stables a year and a half ago after two decades of riding. She trains competitive American Saddlebred and Hackney Ponies. It's what she knows best. Growing up, Young competed in World Championship Horse Shows as a rider.

Today, her three-person staff overlooks 28 horses, so for a new business owner, Young thinks she's doing pretty well.

"We're doing good and we're having fun," she said, "and sometimes, you know, that's kind of hard. But right now, things are pretty good."

Pretty good. But pretty soon, she might be saying pretty great. By the end of August, Young's barn is poised to launch as a nationally recognized operation. If all goes according to plan, she'll be a wunderkind in the world of horse training, and Taylorsville will rise as an up-and-coming equestrian hub.

Right now, her ambitions rest in the saddle of one liver-chestnut stallion.

"Tuck is a real spotlight," she said.

Taylor Young riding Say Amen Again, also known as "Tuck"

Taylor Young

"He's the kind of horse that can change your career forever. He's once in a lifetime."

July 27, ''Say Amen Again'', affectionately known as "Tuck" around the barn, won the 3-Gaited Open Stake Championship in Asheville, North Carolina while participating in the Blue Ridge Classic Horse Show. His owner is from Winston-Salem. The Blue Ridge Classic was Say Amen Again's third-ever competition, and just his fifth time in a show ring. He's walked away with trophies in every event he has participated.

The victory qualifies the 5-year-old for the World Championship Horse Show in Louisville, Kentucky. Say Amen Again, put plainly, is a bonafide prodigy.

"He's a baby! I always say, 'He's still learnin' how to horse.' He still doesn't know how good he can be," Young said.

Based on his parents, Taylor likely had a good idea of Say Amen Again's potential all along. He's is the offspring of Undulata's Nutcracker and Hallelujah Chorus two legendary horses in the world of horse breeding.

Nutcracker is a bay-colored stallion that became the youngest ever horse to top the World Champion Sire Rating site. At his conception, Say Amen Again's father was the top saddle-bred breeding horse in the country. Nutcracker's children have blown away competition for the past 15 years. More than 100 of his offspring have won World Championships in their respective classes. Experts admire Nutcracker's, presence and upright motion, two important qualities he passed on to Say Amen Again.

"All in his face and how his muscles are built up front look so much like Nutcracker," Young said of Say Amen Again, "and Tuck has the same, incredible presence as Hallelujah Chorus did. Put those two together, and it's 'Wow!'"

Owner, Dr. Anne White, Say Yes Again, and Taylor Young.

Taylor Young

"I'm just honored to ride him," she said.

With the impeccable pedigree and promising, albeit brief, show history, Taylor heads to Louisville August 17 with high hopes, but she hesitates to predict outright victory.

"I have my dreams, and Tuck. He's a dream horse," she said.

"I'll be happy no matter the outcome, but he's the kind of horse that can make dreams come true."