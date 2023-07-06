High Point officers help rescue dog who ran away from its owner

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A project quickly turned into a doggie rescue for High Point police!
The High Point Police Department said they were working on a traffic enforcement task when a woman flagged down officers asking for help.
The woman said her dog took off, and she needed help getting her back. In no time, High Point police stepped in to help bring Coco home to her family.
High Point officers wanted the community to know they are always ready to help community members - and their pets!
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.