High Point officers help rescue dog who ran away from its owner

The High Point Police Department shared a photo after they rescued a dog who got loose from its owner.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A project quickly turned into a doggie rescue for High Point police!

The High Point Police Department said they were working on a traffic enforcement task when a woman flagged down officers asking for help.

The woman said her dog took off, and she needed help getting her back. In no time, High Point police stepped in to help bring Coco home to her family.

High Point officers wanted the community to know they are always ready to help community members - and their pets!

