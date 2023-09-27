High Point Rockers' dog retires

The Rockers said their beloved Chip is suffering from blindness due to diabetes and a torn ACL.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Rockers announced that their beloved Chip The Office Dog is retiring.

The Rockers said in a social media post that Chip is battling blindness due to diabetes and also has a torn ACL.

Chip will use his retirement to spend more time at home with his family and focus on his health.

Chip's retirement will start with the end of the 2023 season.

The Rockers said they wish Chip a happy retirement.

