Kitten trapped in restaurant wall gets rescued by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K-9

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has something to be proud of after they were able to successfully rescue a kitten trapped inside of a wall.
Deputies responded to the call at Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen in Brandon, Florida.
The sheriff's office shared on Twitter and Facebook that unit members, Corporal Testa, Deputy Dixon and K-9 Gus made the save.
Gus is skillful in patrol and narcotics and it's safe to say that rescuing kittens can be added to the list.
"#teamHCSO's assistance was critical in directing and providing resources to locate it." the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We're happy to report the kitten is safe!"
