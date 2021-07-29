Kitten trapped in restaurant wall gets rescued by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K-9

The cat was rescued over the weekend from Tibby's New Orleans restaurant in Brandon, Florida.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has something to be proud of after they were able to successfully rescue a kitten trapped inside of a wall.

Deputies responded to the call at Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen in Brandon, Florida.

The sheriff's office shared on Twitter and Facebook that unit members, Corporal Testa, Deputy Dixon and K-9 Gus made the save.

Over the weekend, HCSO K-9 Gus rescued a kitten! 🐱Corporal Testa, Deputy Dixon & K-9 Gus responded to Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen in Brandon for a cat trapped in a wall. #teamHCSO's assistance was critical! We're happy to report the kitten was located and is safe! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/V0X2Jb5NGl — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 29, 2021

Gus is skillful in patrol and narcotics and it's safe to say that rescuing kittens can be added to the list.

"#teamHCSO's assistance was critical in directing and providing resources to locate it." the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We're happy to report the kitten is safe!"