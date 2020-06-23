Houston Police Department mourning K9 officer that served for 13 years

Sita was recently named 2020 Service Animal of the Year by the 100 Club of Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is mourning a K9 officer that won several awards throughout her long career.

Sita, the HPD Narcotics Division's most senior K9, passed away earlier this month after being treated for health issues.

She was just shy of 15 years old.

Sita served the department for more than 13 years and spent most of her career partnered with Senior Police Officer Kristin Uhlin.

Sita was recently named 2020 Service Animal of the Year by the 100 Club of Houston.

Together, Officer Uhlin and Sita were responsible for several seizures of both narcotics and cash that totaled in the millions.

Good job, Sita. Rest in peace.