Puppies celebrate opening of shark exhibit at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — Who doesn't love a cute puppy? What about a puppy in a shark costume? Or a cute puppy in a shark costume at the Georgia Aquarium?

The aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society teamed up again so their furry friends could get a sneak peek of the newly opened SHARKS! Predators of the Deep gallery.

The Humane Society brought six puppies – Aladdin, Alexis, Amy, Anastasia, Augie and Aurora – dressed in shark Halloween costumes.

At the new exhibit, sharks are featured in the 20-foot-deep, 185-foot-long tank and can be spotted in the floor-to-ceiling acrylic windows.

Here are the hauntingly adorable photos:

Years in the making, the exhibit opened on Friday, Oct. 23.

SHARKS! Predators of the Deep is included with the cost of your ticket and reservations are available. Due to COVID-19 precautions, guests will still be required to purchase entry tickets in advance of their visit.