CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The owner of a beagle mix was being sought Thursday after officials said the dog attacked and killed "domestic poultry" in Caldwell County.

Animal control said the 2-year-old dog was found in the Cajah’s Mountain area.

The dog will be held by animal control for 30 days under the North Carolina Dangerous Animal Statute, officials said.

To claim the dog, the owner must have veterinarian records, rabies vaccination records, or purchase paperwork -- as well as show a valid North Carolina driver’s license, military ID, or passport.

However, hundreds of people rallied on social media on behalf of the dog.

Piedmont Animal Rescue made posts on Facebook Thursday night asking people to sign a petition to save the animal from euthanasia.

"SIGN THIS PETITION! The county is starting to listen. Let's let them see how many supporters this little guy has! SHARE, SHARE, SHARE!" one post read.

More than 2,500 people had signed the petition as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Later in the evening, the rescue said a citizen of Caldwell County was going to meet with an attorney on Friday to appeal the case.

"If successful, this action would also help to overturn the policy put in place by the shelter manager and therefore save many more innocent lives from senseless euthanasia," another post read.

Advocates said a policy to euthanize any animal that shows aggression to another animal was that of the shelter's, not the county.

