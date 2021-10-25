'Its actually happening' | Guilford County Animal Services begins move into new facility

Guilford County Animal Services began moving all 200 dogs and cats over to the new facility on Guilford College Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services officially has a new home!

On Monday, workers started moving the dogs from the old facility to the new one on Guilford College Road in Greensboro.

It will be a week long process to get all the dogs and cats transferred. Right now, they have about 200.

The new building is 30,000 sq. ft. with everything you can imagine a shelter needs from space and equipment for medical procedures.

Jorge Ortega, Director of Animal Services, said it has been a long time coming.

"Its always been like yeah wait another two years, we'll get there. We're here! Now we're all like oh my god we're here, its actually happening, we're actually moving," Ortega said.

Ortega also said he thinks this move will have a positive impact on both people and pets in the county.

"I think its a new beginning for animal welfare in Guilford County. I think its just changing the landscape of what animal control, animal welfare is within our community," Ortega said.

The new shelter will open to the public on November 1.