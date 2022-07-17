Through his service, Haubrich said Odin served with pride and courage -- helping police and other local law enforcement with drug searches. Odin also helped put on K-9 demonstrations for schools and organizations in the community.

"K-9 Odin was more than just my partner he was my best friend, my eyes, ears, and nose out on the street and did whatever asked of him. Never complaining, nor seeming to want to rest," Haubrich said. "Rest in Peace Buddy, job well done. We all have it from here and someday I will see you on the other side of that rainbow bridge."