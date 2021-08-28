"As an agency, we are heartbroken," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young about the loss.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A canine with the Kent County Sheriff's Office died in the line of duty Saturday following a medical emergency while tracking a home invasion suspect.

The dog, named Axel, had been with the sheriff's office since May 2019. Officials say Axel was the office's only explosive detection dog.

"As an agency, we are heartbroken," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young. "A K9 is a partner to their handler and an incredibly special member of our KCSO family. We will forever be grateful for Axel’s service to the residents of Kent County.”

Multiple K-9 units, including members of Michigan State Police, Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department, escorted Axel in a procession from Animal Emergency Hospital to Axel's personal vet, Cedar Animal Hospital.

Axel was assigned to Deputy Krystal Stuart.

