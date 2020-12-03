LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of competitors from around the world will be fighting for the title of top dog this weekend in Louisville. The Kentucky Expo Center is hosting the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows and the Greater Louisville Training Club Agility Trials from March 12-15.

During the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows, dogs are judged based on conformation, obedience and agility. Dogs show off their skills, racing the clock as they weave through an obstacle course at the Greater Louisville Training Club Agility Trials, held in conjunction with the dog show.

The Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows partners with community organizations to help local canine companions. Proceeds from the dog show help support the following causes:

Police dogs with bulletproof vests, funds for retired police dogs and memorials

Microchip clinic with Bark In The Park

Providing animal oxygen masks for Louisville Fire & Rescue

Donating money to help animals during natural disasters

The show is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day from Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15. Events will take place at the Kentucky Expo Center in the West Wing, West Hall, Pavillion and Broadbent Arena.

Admission on Thursday is free. Ticket prices for the rest of the weekend are:

Family of four: $20

Adults: $10

Seniors (60+): $5

Children (4-13): $5

Children under 4 are free

Parking at the Kentucky Expo Center is $10 per vehicle at the gate or $8 per vehicle online in advance. You can purchase tickets and learn more about the event online.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.