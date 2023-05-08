Cute Alert: Kitten found in busy Greensboro road

You could help foster this little kitten! Learn more on how you can adopt her on Juliet's House website.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A good Samaritan made sure this little cutie had a safe place to stay.

Juliet's House Animal Rescue in Greensboro shared a picture of the kitten over the weekend. It says someone found her in the middle of a busy road.

That person got traffic to stop long enough so that she could scoop her up. The kitten is now in the shelter's care but says it needs help.

The post says the shelter is near capacity with kittens right now.

The little kitten is in desperate need of foster parents.

If you want to learn more about saving animals and how to adopt them, you can visit the Juliet's House website.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.