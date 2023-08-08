A 900-pound longhorn bull was seen trotting down Charlotte streets

Charlotte police said CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the bull's owner and is asking everyone to keep their eyes peeled for the large animal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here's something you don't see every day. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a 900-pound dark brown longhorn bull was seen Monday evening at around 9 p.m. trotting along Moores Chapel Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control said the bull escaped when its owner was trying to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area due to severe weather moving through the area. The animal was spooked by the weather and managed to escape.

Officials said the owner of the bull was on the scene with a trailer and lasso and along with patrol officers and the ACO attempted to corral the bull. After many unsuccessful attempts to corral the bull into the trailer, CMPD gave permission for the owner to neutralize the bull if necessary. The bull then entered a heavily wooded area. CMPD SWAT was called to the scene and used a heat-seeking drone to try and locate and track the bull, but this was also unsuccessful.

At around 10:45 p.m., the scene was cleared. The owner planned to resume searching at daybreak the next day. As of 1:00 p.m. on August 8, 2023, there have been no additional reported sightings of the bull, officials reported.

Police said if you happen to spot the bull you are asked to maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to give your location.

