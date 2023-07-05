Madison police mourning the loss of Officer K9 Murphy

Madison police said K9 Murphy died unexpectedly at home with his handler on July 3rd.

MADISON, N.C. — The Madison Police Department is mourning the recent loss of a beloved Officer K9.

Police said Officer K9 "Murphy" died unexpectedly at home with his handler on July 3. Officers said Murphy had been in law enforcement since 2016.

The police department shared a message on its social media page following K9 Murphy's passing:

On behalf of the Madison Police Department, it is with deep sadness that we must report the passing of MPD Officer K9 Murphy. Murphy passed suddenly and unexpectedly on July 3rd, 2023 at the home of his handler.

Murphy began his service with law enforcement in 2016 working for the Reidsville Police Department and joined the Madison Police Department three years ago. With the aid of his handler, K9 Murphy was an outstanding officer and words cannot express the sadness we feel from his passing.

A remembrance service will be provided in the coming days. Please keep his Handler and the entire Madison Police Department in your thoughts.

