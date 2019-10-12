ORANGE CITY, Fla. —

Animal experts in Volusia County are trying to help a manatee that got stuck in a tire.

Right now, the sea cow is swimming in the water at Blue Spring State Park.

Crews with Florida Fish and Wildlife, SeaWorld and Save the Manatee Club are working together to capture the animal and safely remove the tire. Once safely captured, the manatee is going to be taken to SeaWorld to undergo treatment, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter