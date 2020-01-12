Watch: Manatees huddle for warmth as temperatures fall in Florida

The animals move from the Gulf of Mexico to inland waters when cooler weather settles in across the area.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — When the air temperature falls, the great manatee migration to warmer water begins.

Nearly 70 of the big sea cows were found together Tuesday morning at the Southwest Florida Water Management District's Three Sister Springs. The agency shared a video of the gathering, showing the manatees hanging out while occasionally coming up for air.

Manatees tend to move from the Gulf of Mexico to the relatively warmer waters of inland locations during the winter. They could suffer what's known as cold stress if stranded in cooler water, which is one of the more common reasons for a manatee to need rescue, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

That typically happens when the water temperature falls below 68 degrees.

Three Sisters Springs offers visitor access to the springs, starting at $20 for adults. Another popular location to see manatees is at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center.

Manatees tend to gather in the power station's discharge canal, where the water is warmer. The viewing center is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public on Jan. 6.

A recent cold front has caused temperatures across Tampa Bay to tumble, prompting freeze warnings for Citrus and Hernando counties, plus areas northward.

