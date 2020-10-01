The USDA Forest Service dispatch 87 personnel to help with the brushfires in Australia. One of those firefighters is Brian Stearns, a Huron-Manistee National Forests employee.

A photo was recently shared by the Huron-Manistee National Forests Facebook page, which shows Stearns holding a kangaroo joey. The post says the small animal approached firefighters in a field, seeking refuge from the blaze.

The Australian brushfires have devastated the landscape and killed 1.25 billion animals. That estimate doesn't include animals that are injured or homeless.

"Stay safe, Brian," the post reads.

According to the Associated Press, WWF-Australia says most of the dead are species that simply cannot move fast enough to escape. Reptiles represent most of the dead. Birds are next, followed by mammals.

WWF has launched the Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund, with a goal of raising 30 million Australian dollars—about $20 million U.S. The money would go toward wildlife response, habitat restoration and efforts to prevent such disasters in the future such as mitigating climate change.

The unprecedented fire crisis has burned 12 million acres across the nation, thousands of people have been evacuated and dozens of lives have been lost.

The U.S., Australia and New Zeeland have been exchanging fire assistance for more than 15 years. In Aug. 2018, 138 Australian and New Zealand firefighters helped with wildfire suppression in Northern California. The last time the U.S. sent firefights to Australia was in 2010.

"We are proud to provide personnel from the United States and will continue to support Australia with the resources needed during this unprecedented fire situation," said Shawna Legarza, director, Fire and Aviation Management with the Forest Service.

