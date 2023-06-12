It's time! The baby giraffe at the NC Zoo needs a name

Vote on your favorite name!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The day is finally here, animal lovers.

The North Carolina Zoo has opened up a public poll to help determine the name of the baby giraffe calf.

The options are:

Fenn - After the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessey

Nelson - After the famous leader Nelson Mandela

Mosi - African name used for "first born son”

Jackson - “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack

Tamu - Swahili for "sweet" since he was born on World Bee Day, and bees make sweet honey

Bongani - This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”

Click here to vote on your favorite name! Act fast, because the poll closes on Monday, June 19.

The name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21 (World Giraffe Day!).

The baby boy was born on Saturday, May 20 to mom Leia and dad Jack. He was last reported to be a staggering 6 ft. tall and 145 lbs.

The calf is the fifth member of the herd, with males Turbo and Jack and females Leia and Amelia, said the Zoo.

You can learn more about the NC Zoo's giraffe conservation work and research on their blog.

