HATTERAS, N.C. — A barred owl is on the mend after taking an unexpected road trip in the grill of a car!

According to Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation, a Subaru was driving on Route 17 south of Jacksonville, North Carolina on Saturday night when the bird flew in front of the vehicle.

The driver didn't think she had hit the owl until she got to her destination hours later and found it lodged in the broken mesh of the car's grill.

While the owl was a bit beat up from the ride, amazingly it did not suffer any broken bones. It is currently at the wildlife rehab, where it will go through some physical therapy before being released back into the wild.

Owl survives being stuck in the grill of a car

RELATED: Woman drives 20 miles with coyote 'embedded' in car

RELATED: 'He's Super Feisty:' Rescued Owl Recovering After Surgery