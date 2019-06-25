CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With all the summer storms in the Charlotte area, wildlife has been disturbed and displaced.

This means more people and pets are finding unwanted critters in their yards. On Monday, a family’s dog was bitten by a snake, Now, they’re warning others to beware in the backyard.

Bailey is doing just fine after being bitten by a copperhead. But she’s being kept on a short leash for now.

"She’s been a trooper throughout the entire thing,” said owner Michael Quigley.

The 11-year-old pet is an experienced explorer, but on Monday, that got her into some trouble.

"She, as in Bailey, found a snake in the back by the stump,” said Quigley.

In the fight between Bailey and the snake, the snake won.

"I went to go scratch underneath her throat and found it and she yelped. That’s been the only sign that she's had a problem,” said Quiqley.

They rushed her to the vet where she was given antibiotics and pain medicine. The family snapped a picture of the snake. It was hidden in the ivy but vets confirmed it’s a copperhead.

They're called man’s best friend for a reason so the Quigley's posted about their experience on Facebook to try to help others avoid a stressful snake situation.

Turns out, they're not alone. Several other people have posted pictures of snakes they've found in their yards in the last few weeks.

"Every time we have a big storm like the one we had, we always seem to see at least one black snake out here, and then there always seems to be a copperhead somewhere in the neighborhood get somebody,” said Quigley.

Vets said if this happens to your pet, try to get a picture of the snake, it can help with treatment.