CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Dog Owner was reunited with her puppy after the animal had been stolen, Saturday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared the special moment to their Facebook page.

The video shows the police department arriving to the owner’s front door with her missing puppy Ruby in hand.

“Detective Albanese and Detective Morell with the police department were thrilled to reunite Ruby with her owner,” the post read. “Welcome home Ruby!”

The department said the chocolate lab was inside her owner's car when it was stolen.

OTHER STORIES

Couple who stole deputy's 'abandoned' dog thought they were rescuing it, police say

UNCG Police names new K9 'Gru'

Black coyote captured on NC man's wildlife camera

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775