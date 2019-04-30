ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo's newest family member - a baby boy chimpanzee - now has a name. 

The public got to vote on a name and chose "Obi." Obi is a word of Nigerian origin meaning "one who charms others; heart." 

Obi was born March 18. His name was revealed Tuesday at the chimps habitat. 

PHOTOS: Zoo Names New Baby Chimp 'Obi'
Mom Chimp Gerre and baby chimp Obi enjoy some playtime.
Zookeepers place the banner in the habitat before Chimps come back out on the habitat.
Big sister Genie (Gerre’s daughter) steals new baby brother’s Obi’s name reveal banner and makes a run for it.

Obi beat out other names like Ayo, meaning "full of joy of happiness," Kojo, meaning "born on Monday," and Masaka, a large town in Uganda. 

Zoo officials say Obi's birth is significant because there have only been two other successful chimp births at AZA-accredited zoos in the past two years. 

The Zoo's chimpanzee troop is one of the larger troops in the AZA zoos in the United States. 

