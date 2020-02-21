ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will be operating on a two-hour delay and plans to open to the public at 11 a.m., Saturday.

“Due to freezing temperatures overnight and into the morning, the Zoo will operate on a two-hour delay, opening at 11 a.m. on Sat, Feb. 22,” the zoo wrote in a statement.

The NC Zoo sent out an alert regarding the delay, Friday afternoon.

According to the zoo, guests who arrive on Saturday will receive half-price admission.

The zoo encourages citizens to periodically check their website and the NC Zoo’s social media platform(s) in order to stay updated with the most current information.

