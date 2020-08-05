ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo just announced the birth of five American red wolves. The pups are part of the Zoo's red wolf breeding program. The red wolf is the most endangered canid in the world with only 15-20 in the wild.

The North Carolina Zoo posted pictures of the adorable pups to Facebook.

Three boys and two girls were born Tuesday. The zoo says mom and all pups are doing well.

