NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland firefighters helped a lucky litter of kittens from the engine of a car Monday.

It happened at an apartment complex along Avenue H in Nederland. A woman was about to leave for work when she realized four kittens were stuck in her car.

Several neighbors rushed to help and successfully freed one of the kittens. Following several more attempts to rescue the rest of the litter, those at the scene called the Nederland Fire Department.

"The dispatcher on the phone laughed with me about the situation and said they would send someone out to see what they can do for us," Camryn Burchett, a neighbor, said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and about five minutes later, the other three kittens were freed. The litter was reunited with their mom.

"Thank you Nederland Fire Department," Burchett said. "Just a happy little story."

