ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced a new baby rhino, this afternoon.

The female calf was born on Feb. 24 to mother Linda and father Stormy.

Zookeepers say the calf and her mother are doing well.

According to the NC Zoo, the birth marks another significant achievement for the zookeepers and the veterinarian team who work with the zoo's rhino herd daily.

Zookeepers say they will announce details regarding the name of the new calf at a later time.

The zoo says their 40-acre Watani Grasslands expansion was completed in 2008, specifically for a breeding rhino herd, making these multiple births a dream come true.

Zookeepers say the herd now consists of ten rhinos: male Stormy and females Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby, Olivia, juveniles Nandi and Bonnie, calf Mguu and the newest calf.

The new addition is also the fourth rhino birth in just under two years.

The other two rhinos—Nandi and Bonnie—were born in July of 2018, just eleven days apart.

“We're excited that the two juvenile rhinos – our 'teenagers' -- now have two younger siblings to interact within the herd,” Zookeeper Jade Tuttle said.

“It’s going to be wonderful for our guests to watch both the very young rhinos and the older generation interact on the grasslands.” Zoo Director Pat Simmons said.

