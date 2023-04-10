North Carolina animal shelters have the 2nd highest kill rate in the nation, study says

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Out of all 50 states, North Carolina animal shelters have the second-highest kill rate in the country, according to a 2021 study from Veterinarians.org.
North Carolina and five other states account for more than half of shelter animals killed in the country the website says.
The Shelter Animals County website mentions how full shelters are, specifically in western North Carolina.
According to the 2022 Public Animal Shelter report from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, approximately 37,000 animals were euthanized in the state.
This report included a combination of animals, including:
- Cats
- Dogs
- Deer
- Fox
- Ferrets
- Opossums
- Raccoons
- Skunks
- Bats
- Squirrels
- Owls
- Rats
- Rabbits
- Turtle
- Groundhogs
