North Carolina animal shelters have the 2nd highest kill rate in the nation, study says

A study from Veterinarians.org said North Carolina ranked No. 2 for the percentage of shelter animals killed each year at 14.3%

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Out of all 50 states, North Carolina animal shelters have the second-highest kill rate in the country, according to a 2021 study from Veterinarians.org.

North Carolina and five other states account for more than half of shelter animals killed in the country the website says.

The Shelter Animals County website mentions how full shelters are, specifically in western North Carolina.

According to the 2022 Public Animal Shelter report from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, approximately 37,000 animals were euthanized in the state.

This report included a combination of animals, including:

Cats

Dogs

Deer

Fox

Ferrets

Opossums

Raccoons

Skunks

Bats

Squirrels

Owls

Rats

Rabbits

Turtle

Groundhogs

