INDIAN TRAIL, North Carolina — A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peace N Peas Farm will rent the 8-year-old miniature donkey to crash company conference calls.

Companies can also reserve horses, chickens, and ducks as guests, for $50 each.

The owner of the animals says she has also gotten requests from teachers who want the animals to crash their virtual classrooms.

