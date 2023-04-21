Mechanic adopts kitten he saved from underneath woman's vehicle

Quality Plus Automotive Service mechanic Chris Hayes adopts a kitten he freed from underneath a woman's car.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about a mechanic who rescued a 6-week-old kitten from the underside of a car.

You may remember earlier this year when a woman stopped to help a kitten in the middle of the road. That kitten ran up underneath her car and got stuck.

That's when she took it to a mechanic who helped her rescue it.

Now, Chris Hayes, that same mechanic from Quality Plus Automotive Service, took it upon himself to adopt the kitten he freed.

As soon as Hayes freed her from the car, the kitten legally became the responsibility of the animal control officer at the scene. After intake, she received a medical checkup and was placed in the care of a local rescue until she was old enough to undergo spaying prior to adoption.

The tiny kitten has been on Hayes and his wife's minds ever since.

Their elderly cat had passed away in December, and they had recently begun talking about adopting a kitten. His wife really wanted to find a gray kitten like the one she had as a girl.

“Wouldn’t it be cool if this is a gray kitten?" Hayes thought to himself as was working underneath the car.

He got his answer the minute she popped out into the officer’s waiting hands.

Hayes and his wife applied to adopt the kitten and waited patiently until their application was approved and the kitten was ready to adopt.

“Charcoal” is now spending her time happily exploring her new digs. Hayes and his wife love her playful and adventurous nature, and she is keeping the Hayes household busy with her lively antics.

