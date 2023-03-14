Kitten rescued by mechanic after getting stuck under a car

When a woman stopped to rescue the kitty from the middle of the street, it ran up into the underside of her car. That's when she went to an auto repair shop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — What was supposed to be a good deed turned into a hassle for one North Carolina woman.

When she stopped her car to help a tiny kitten stranded in the middle of the road, the frightened kitty went straight up the car's wheel and far up into the recesses of her car. Animal control told her the best bet would be going to an auto repair shop.

So, she met an animal control officer at Quality Plus Automotive Service, and technician Chris Hayes was able to get the kitty free.

The six-week-old was unharmed by her big adventure and is now in a foster home until she's old enough to be adopted.

With the temperatures getting cold these next few nights, a cat could find itself under your car's engine to seek shelter.

Tapping on your car's hood and checking between the tires before you head off in the morning could save a kitty's life.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.