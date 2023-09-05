North Carolina Veteran gifted a border collie puppy

Kuykendall’s Border Collies wanted to honor and thank Robert Holloway for his service in the Navy.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina veteran has a new furry friend!

Robert Hollway from Franklin County received a puppy Tuesday. All thanks to Kuykendall’s Border Collies, he became a parent to a border collie pup!

“It’s our way of honoring Robert for his service, and we are happy to give him this wonderful companion,” said Gwen Kuykendall, co-owner of Kuykendall’s Border Collies.

Border Collies are used to herd everything from Canada geese to livestock, and since Robert is a goat farmer, he was a natural choice for the gift, which was inspired by the work of a well-known Foundation.

“My daughter Kara and I were at a fund-raising dinner to support the Richard Petty Family Foundation, and when we learned about all they do to help veterans in North Carolina, we got inspired to do something ourselves,” said Kuykendall.

