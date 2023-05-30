Were you there? Baby chimp born in front of guests at North Carolina Zoo

This chimpanzee was born on habitat in full view of visiting guests!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A new addition to the chimpanzee at North Carolina Zoo squad has been born!

A healthy baby boy was born to Gigi on habitat in full view of visiting guests on Sunday, May 21, said the Zoo.

"In true Gigi fashion, she gave the guests quite the show on Sunday afternoon," said Animal Management Supervisor Jodi Wiley.

The baby chimp is reportedly healthy, active and nursing, according to the Zoo.

Gigi is a 12-year-old first-time mother, and the zookeepers think she's doing an amazing job as she learns the ropes.

"Gigi as a mom has been doing great so far. She's been holding the baby very close, and the baby has had a firm grip. The rest of her troop has been interested, especially our three-year-old Asha. Gigi has had some great mom role models, including her mom Gari, so we're excited to see Gigi raise her own," said Zookeeper Kristy Russell.

Chimpanzees are very protective of their newborns, according to the North Carolina Zoo. The baby chimps are held to the mother's chest until they reach about four months. Then, and only then, are the little chimps are allowed on the ground to explore, said the Zoo.

Gigi was born in 2011 in the Dallas Zoo before she came to Asheboro in 2012, accompanied by her mom Gari, sister Gerre and niece Genie, the Zoo said.

The new baby chimp won't be alone, though. He has two playmates waiting for him, male Obi and female Asha, who were both born in 2019, said the Zoo.

The Zoo describes Obi and Asha as "rambunctious toddlers".