Flamingos say farewell to the North Carolina Zoo

You can say goodbye to the flamingos at the North Carolina Zoo on Saturday.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — It's time to say goodbye to the flamingos!

The 15 Chilean flamingos currently residing at the North Carolina Zoo are being relocated to the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina

The NC Zoo said they will be joining a flock of 19 Chilean flamingos in their new South Carolina home.

"Flamingos are social birds that live in large flocks in the wild. We are very thankful to the Greenville Zoo for accepting the entire flock, as several of these birds have been together for over 25 years," wrote The Zoo on its Facebook page.

The Zoo said moving the flamingos was a necessary step to demolish the Aviary that closed in 2022.

Want one last look at the pink feathered friends? The Zoo is hosting a special "Farewell Flamingos" event on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Zoo said there will be pink snacks for purchase. Don't forget to wear pink to match!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: