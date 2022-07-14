Meet Sahara! She's one of the North Carolina Zoo's new sand cats

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is showing off a new addition to the desert habitat.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo has a new tenant in its desert habitat. The Zoo is showing off Sahara, one of its new Sand Cats.

The Asheboro zoo said Sahara came to them on a breeding recommendation from the Sand Cat Species Survival Plan. Sand Cat SSP is a nonprofit organization resource for the husbandry and conservation of sand cats, both in managed care and in the wild.

The Zoo said Sahara and their male sand cat, Cosmo, are an important pair for the survival of the species. Right now sand cats are not on the endangered species list.

The zoo said Sahara and Cosmo will be living in the Desert building. Their neighbors will be roadrunners, saguaros, and other free-flying birds.