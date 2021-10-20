OCEARCH Shark Tracker shows several great whites near Outer Banks

Great white sharks Sarah, Gladee and Freya are enjoying October with a visit to the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina.

COROLLA, N.C. — Author's note: the video above is on file from July 2021.

Great white sharks Sarah, Gladee and Freya are enjoying this month with a visit to the coasts of Virginia and the Outer Banks.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks for research about ecosystem balance, has an online map that shows where certain sharks were last picked up on beacons.

On Oct. 18, trackers picked up Gladee, an 8-foot juvenile female, off the coast of Corolla, North Carolina.

Then on Oct. 19, Sarah, a 9-foot juvenile female, showed up near Ocracoke and Portsmouth islands. She was first tagged just last month, up in Nova Scotia.

The most recent ping was Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. That's when beacons detected Freya, an 11-foot sub-adult female, swimming a little farther out to sea off the coast of Cape Charles, Virginia.