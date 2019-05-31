WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kaleideum announced Friday that Olive, their youngest river otter who made her debut at the museum last fall, died earlier this week.

Animal care staff said Olive appeared to be her normal self - playful and curious - on Monday, but when a staff member went to check on her the next morning, she'd passed away.

Veterinarians performed an animal autopsy on Olive, and believe she had a heart defect, which most likely led to her sudden death.

“This is a very sad, but not unheard of, situation,” said Dr. Spindel. “More often than not, we have no way of knowing that an animal – especially a wild animal – carries this type of defect until it’s too late."

Olive and Otto

Kaleideum

Olive came to Kaleideum to keep Otto the Otter company when his other otter companion died of old age.

Kaleideum says Olive was a favorite of the staff, and especially of the employees who cared for her since she first arrived as a baby.

