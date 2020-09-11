On the Outer Banks, a sea turtle lays eggs unseasonably late

The eggs were laid Halloween morning near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A green sea turtle has laid eggs unseasonably late in the year on a beach in North Carolina’s Outer banks.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that it marks the first time in more than two decades that a turtle has laid a nest this far past summer.

Female sea turtles typically lay nests during the warmer months. Nests laid after Aug. 20 are considered late.