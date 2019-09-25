GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let’s just be clear, not too many people can actually say they’ve been to outer space. The numbers then drop dramatically when referring to how many chimpanzees have actually made the trek.

However, Ham the Chimp also known as "Astrochimp," did just that! Becoming the very first chimp to successfully do so.

After making history, Ham retired at the North Carolina Zoo on September 25, 1980.

He was introduced to seven other chimpanzees to be integrated into the chimp troop.

The NC Zoo says Maggie was one of Ham’s favorite companions until he passed in 1983 at age 26.

Maggie passed this past April.

RELATED: NC Zoo Names Newest Baby Chimpanzee 'Obi'

RELATED: This chimpanzee correctly using Instagram will blow your mind

RELATED: NC Zoo's Alpha Female Chimpanzee 'Maggie' Dies at 46

RELATED: Powerful Photo Captures ‘Motherly’ Love As NC Zoo’s Chimp ‘Gerre’ Carries Her Newborn Baby

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users