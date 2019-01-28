ORLANDO, Fla. — An orca whale has died at SeaWorld Orlando.

Kayla, a 30-year-old female killer whale, was pronounced dead Monday morning after she began showing signs of declining health Saturday afternoon, park officials said.

"Her veterinarians immediately began treatment based on a physical examination," SeaWorld wrote in a statement. "Unfortunately, her condition worsened on Sunday. Although animal care specialists and veterinarians devoted around the clock attention to Kayla, she did not survive."

Kayla's cause of death was not immediately clear. And, it may take several weeks for the results of a post-mortem examination.

"The entire SeaWorld family is deeply saddened by the loss," the park wrote.

Following intense scrutiny in recent years, SeaWorld in 2016 announced the end of its captive breeding program for orcas.

Kayla was born in 1988 at SeaWorld San Antonio and spent 2.5 years there before being sent to the now-closed SeaWorld Ohio. She later went back to San Antonio before being relocated in 2006 to Orlando.

She had a calf named Halyn in 2005. Halyn died in 2008.

"While today is a difficult day for all of us at SeaWorld, Kayla inspired generations of guests and employees to care and learn more about this amazing species." SeaWorld said.

